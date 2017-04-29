Chris Jericho Announces Fozzy’s New Single To Debut Tomorrow Night, Final Indie Appearance Tonight For Matt And Jeff Hardy

Jonathan Jansen
(Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

(Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Final Indie Appearance For Hardys

Tonight The Hardys will appear in their final independent match. When Jeff and Matt signed with WWE , the company allowed The Hardys to complete their scheduled dates. They will be in Bristol, Tennessee for Pro Wrestling South

Fozzy’s New Single Debuts Tomorrow Night

Chris Jericho announced that the first single of Fozzy’s new album will debut tomorrow night. The name of the song is called ‘Judas’ and will debut on The Radio 1 Rock Show. You can see the announcement and part of a video for the new song below:

Excited to announce that #Judas by @fozzyrock makes its worldwide debut on @danielpcarter’s @radio1rockshow TOMORROW NIGHT on @bbcradio1!! GET READY… #IveBecomeIveBecomeImBecoming

A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on

Chris JerichofozzyJeff HardyMatt Hardy
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"