Chris Jericho Announces Fozzy’s New Single To Debut Tomorrow Night, Final Indie Appearance Tonight For Matt And Jeff Hardy

Final Indie Appearance For Hardys
Tonight The Hardys will appear in their final independent match. When Jeff and Matt signed with WWE , the company allowed The Hardys to complete their scheduled dates. They will be in Bristol, Tennessee for Pro Wrestling South
Fozzy’s New Single Debuts Tomorrow Night
Chris Jericho announced that the first single of Fozzy’s new album will debut tomorrow night. The name of the song is called ‘Judas’ and will debut on The Radio 1 Rock Show. You can see the announcement and part of a video for the new song below:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?