Stephanie McMahon in Dubai, Z! True Comeback Story: Zack Ryder celebrates 10 years in WWE, Superstars for Hope Winner Meets Sasha Banks (Videos)

Stephanie McMahon In Dubai

Stephanie McMahon is in Dubai and has announced a WWE show that will only be in Arabic. This is the first ever WWE show that will do so. You can see a photo below:

Excited to help announce #WWEwal3ooha the first ever, exclusive @WWE show in Arabic only on @OSN! Tune in at 8PM KSA every Thursday. pic.twitter.com/IEBRkxOCwe — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 29, 2017

Z! True Comeback Story

WWE has posted another edition of the Z! True Comeback Story where Zack Ryder reflects on his 10 year career. You can watch the video below:

Superstars For Hope Winner Meets Sasha Banks

WWE has posted the following video of a Superstars for Hope winner getting to participate in a photoshoot with Sasha Banks. You can watch the video below: