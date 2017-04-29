The Rock Redesigning Disney Attraction

As previously noted, Dwayne Johnson will star in the upcoming “Jungle Cruise” film based on the iconic Disney theme parks attraction first established at Disneyland in 1955.

The Rock revealed on Instagram this weekend that he and his ex-wife and manager Danny Garcia were recently invited to the super secret Disney R&D Vault, and will be working with the entertainment titan to re-design the actual Jungle Cruiser attraction at locations all around the world. The Jungle Cruise is currently installed at Disneyland in California, Magic Kingdom in Florida, Tokyo Disneyland in Japan, and Hong Kong Disneyland in China; all of which will be receiving the modernized renovations worked out between the company and Johnson’s Seven Bucks production studio.

Daniels Talks Winning ROH World Title

Ring of Honor World Champion Christopher Daniels recently spoke to CityPages.com to promote this weekend’s ROH live event in Hopkins, Minnesota where he’ll be teaming with Kazarian and Dalton Castle in the main event, taking on Bullet Club members Hangman Page and the Young Bucks.

During the interview, Daniels commenting on winning his first world championship with a major company after a long two decades in the pro wrestling industry, and what finally reaching that mountaintop means to him as a performer.

“If you would have asked me six months ago, I would have told you that I never needed a world title to complete my career. Now that I have it, I’m truly grateful. But my goal now is to give back to the industry and the organization itself, and to create a higher standard for Ring of Honor. I was to make the show bigger, make the fanbase bigger, and keep building on the success of the past 15 years.”

You can check out the full interview at the link above, where Daniels discusses the evolution of Ring of Honor, his thoughts on the Young Bucks and more.