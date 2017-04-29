The Rock Working w/ Disney to Redesign Jungle Cruise Attraction, Christopher Daniels Talks Finally Winning a Major World Championship

Mike Killam
The Rock Redesigning Disney Attraction

As previously noted, Dwayne Johnson will star in the upcoming “Jungle Cruise” film based on the iconic Disney theme parks attraction first established at Disneyland in 1955.

The Rock revealed on Instagram this weekend that he and his ex-wife and manager Danny Garcia were recently invited to the super secret Disney R&D Vault, and will be working with the entertainment titan to re-design the actual Jungle Cruiser attraction at locations all around the world. The Jungle Cruise is currently installed at Disneyland in California, Magic Kingdom in Florida, Tokyo Disneyland in Japan, and Hong Kong Disneyland in China; all of which will be receiving the modernized renovations worked out between the company and Johnson’s Seven Bucks production studio.

Grateful SOB to have Walt and Mickey watching over my shoulder as @danygarciaco and I embark on this amazing project. For our big #JungleCruise creative meeting at DISNEY’s highly secure R&D facilities, me and @danygarciaco were escorted into THE VAULT. A legitimate vault where all of Disney’s biggest secrets and plans are kept. Curtains were pulled back for us to reveal the actual drawn up plans that Walt Disney had his brother, Roy Disney take to New York to present to the bankers in 1950 for the potential loan to build what’s now known as Disney Land. Cant imagine what that meeting with bankers was like. Roy: Alright gentlemen, so me and my brother Walt, want to build the greatest multiple theme park attraction in the world. Banker: Oh that seems fun, Mr. Disney. Roy: *smiles in a playful mischievous manner, Oh yes my good man, it will have a few things that are in fact, fun. Well, clearly I don’t know how the hell men were actually talking in the 50’s, but what I do know is being able to star in and produce #JungleCruise is a dream come true. BUT what takes this to the next level, is that we’ll partner with Disney’s brilliant Imagineers to help re-engineer and re-design the #JungleCruise ride in all the Disney theme parks around the world. A very special opportunity for us and our @sevenbucksprod to create an unforgettable and fun EXPERIENCE for families around the world. And as Walt Disney himself would say… it’s magical. Next step is finding our visionary director. Exciting times. #JungleCruise #TheExperience #DisneyStudios #Imagineers #SevenBucksProds #WaltAndRockWouldveBeenBesties #AndWorkoutBuddies #WaltWouldveLovedMyJackedUpPickUpTruck

Daniels Talks Winning ROH World Title

Ring of Honor World Champion Christopher Daniels recently spoke to CityPages.com to promote this weekend’s ROH live event in Hopkins, Minnesota where he’ll be teaming with Kazarian and Dalton Castle in the main event, taking on Bullet Club members Hangman Page and the Young Bucks.

During the interview, Daniels commenting on winning his first world championship with a major company after a long two decades in the pro wrestling industry, and what finally reaching that mountaintop means to him as a performer.

“If you would have asked me six months ago, I would have told you that I never needed a world title to complete my career. Now that I have it, I’m truly grateful. But my goal now is to give back to the industry and the organization itself, and to create a higher standard for Ring of Honor. I was to make the show bigger, make the fanbase bigger, and keep building on the success of the past 15 years.”

You can check out the full interview at the link above, where Daniels discusses the evolution of Ring of Honor, his thoughts on the Young Bucks and more.

