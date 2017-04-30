The Superstars of Monday Night Raw return to the SAP Center in San Jose, California tonight for WWE Payback, presented live on the WWE Network. As always, Wrestlezone will be providing complete, up-to-the-minute live coverage of tonight’s event, starting with the Kickoff Show at 7:00 p.m. EST so be sure to join us then! In addition to tonight’s match card, which is listed in full below, The Miz and Maryse will be hosting another edition of Miz TV live on the Kickoff Show, with special guest Finn Balor. WWE Payback

April 30, 2017 Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman House of Horrors Match

Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton WWE United States Championship

Winner Moves to Smackdown Live

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chris Jericho Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Sheamus & Cesaro WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries WWE Payback Kickoff Show Match

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Big Cass & Enzo Amore