The Superstars of Monday Night Raw return to the SAP Center in San Jose, California tonight for WWE Payback, presented live on the WWE Network. As always, Wrestlezone will be providing complete, up-to-the-minute live coverage of tonight’s event, starting with the Kickoff Show at 7:00 p.m. EST so be sure to join us then!

In addition to tonight’s match card, which is listed in full below, The Miz and Maryse will be hosting another edition of Miz TV live on the Kickoff Show, with special guest Finn Balor.

WWE Payback
April 30, 2017

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

House of Horrors Match
Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

WWE United States Championship
Winner Moves to Smackdown Live
Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chris Jericho

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

WWE Payback Kickoff Show Match
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Big Cass & Enzo Amore

