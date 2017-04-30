WWE Payback Results: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship Bayley traps Bliss in an armbar. Bliss gets to the ropes to break the hold. Bliss whips Bayley into the corner. Bayley leap frogs over Bliss and hits a body slam. Bliss rolls to the outside. Bayley hits the Bayly drop kick through the ropes to the on the outside. Bayley hits the ropes but Bliss levels her with a stiff elbow to the head. Bliss gets a two count. Bliss chokes Bayley in the corner. Bliss locks in a rear chin lock. Bayley fights out of it but Bliss tosses her throat first into the ropes. Bliss does the classic stand on hair/arm pull hold. Bliss slams Bayley down to the mat by her ponytail. Bliss slaps on a chin lock. Bliss dumps Bayley to the outside. Bliss slams Bayley face into the ring apron multiple times. As the referee is counting Bliss taunts the crowd. As Bliss gets in the ring Bayley catches Bliss with a stunner in the ropes. Bayley tosses Bliss all over the ring. Basement clothesline followed by a side suplex for a near fall. Bayley lands a diving elbow off the second rope. Bayley sets up the Bayley to belly but Bliss drives her face first into the turnbuckle Bliss mounts the top rope. Bayley pops up and cuts Bliss off. Bayley tries to hit the Bayley to belly off the top but Bliss reverses it into a sunset flip bomb for a two count. Bliss goes for the insult to injury. Bayley moves out of the way. Bayley almost decapitates Bliss with a running knee strike. Top rope elbow for a two count by Bayley. Bliss tries to sunset flip Bayley in the corner. Bayley sits out into a pin. Bliss kicks out and sends Bayley head first into the turnbuckle. Bliss yells at Baley to give up. Bayley traps Bliss in a small package. Bliss kicks out. Bliss grabs Bayley and lands a sick DDT. It’s over. Winner and NEW Raw Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss!