WWE Payback Results: Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe Joe attempts multiple leg kicks. Rollins is able to avoid them. Joe forces Rollins into the corner. Joe goes for Rollins’ knee. Rollins fights him off with a few chops. Joe whips Rollins into the ropes. Rollins catches Joe with a dropkick. Joe falls to the outside. Rollins dives over the top onto Joe. Joe and Rollins battle on the outside. Joe throws Rollins over the barricade. Rollins hops on top of the barricade and clotheslines Joe. Rollins hits two suicide dives onto Joe. As Rollins is getting into the ring Joe grabs his bad leg and dragons screws it. Joe dives throw the ropes onto Rollins. Joe and Rollins fight in the ring. Joe takes out Rollins legs with a sweep. Joe traps Rollins leg under his boot. Joe leaps in the air and sentons Rollins bad knee. Rollins tries to fire up but Joe crushes him in the corner with a running back elbow into the falling enziguri. Rollins manages to kick Joe in the face. Multiple corner elbows followed by a neck breaker by Rollins. Rollins dives off the top. Joe catches Rollins in mid-air. Joe slams Rollins down in the kneecapper. Joe locks in a monstrous knee bar. Rollins manages to roll to his stomach and eventually get to the ropes. Joe grabs Rollins by the legs. Rollins tries his spinning leap kick but his knee buckles. Joe powerbombs Rollins then transitions into a single leg crab. Joe turns that into a Texas cloverleaf. Rollins crawls to the bottom rope to break the hold. Joe face washes Rollins in the corner. Before Joe can hit the running boot Rollins gets to his feet and hits an elbow strike. Sling blade by Rollins. Head kick by Rollins. Rollins climbs up top and levels Joe with a block buster for a two count. Joe kicks Rollins in the chest. Joe missed another senton to Rollins’ leg. seated superkick by Rollins for another near fall. Rollins goes up top. Joe tries to cut him off. Rollins slips under Joe and tries to buckle bomb him. Rollins leg buckles. Rollins takes Joe over with a falcon arrow. Joe kicks out. Rollins lands the frog splash off the top but Joe kicks out again. Rollins and Joe trade strikes. Joe miffs on a right and hits a leaping head kick. Rollins hits the ropes and runs right into the coquina clutch. Rollins walks the turnbuckle and rolls into a pin. Joe releases the hold to break the pin. Joe turns Rollins inside out with a lariat. Joe locks in the coquina clutch again. Rollins rolls Joe over into a modified cradle for the win. Winner- Seth Rollins