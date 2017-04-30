WWE Payback Results: Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt in the First Ever House of Horrors Match Randy Orton pulls up in a limo… shirtless. Orton gets out of the limo and sees a house illuminated by blue light. As Orton walks to the door a tractor turns on and starts to drive itself. Orton looks in the window and sees Wyatt standing in the doorway. Orton kicks in the front door and Wyatt is gone. As Orton walks around the house Wyatt attacks Orton from behind. Wyatt slams Orton into the wall, then into a table with a lamp on it. As Wyatt is beating down Orton he is mumbling about Orton taking everything from him so now he is going to take everything from him. Orton smashes a dish over Wyatt’s head and Wyatt disappears. Orton walks around looking for Wyatt. Wyatt reaches through a wall and grabs Orton by the throat. Orton manages to pull away. Orton walks into a room with baby dolls mutilated and hanging from the ceiling. Orton pulls one down and Wyatt attacks him from behind… because no one touches Wyatt’s dollies. Wyatt throws Orton through a wall and hits him with a chair. Orton is clutching at his arm as he stumbles around the house screaming for Wyatt to fight him. Orton comes to another room with many sigils painted all over the place. Orton walks into the kitchen. Wyatt tries another sneak attack bu Orton is ready for him. Orton sends Wyatt into the kitchen counter. Orton unleashes a flurry of punches to Wyatt. Wyatt starts to laugh. Orton picks him up and grabs a frying pan. Wyatt kicks Orton below the belt, then drops a refrigerator on him (yes… you read that correctly). Wyatt leaves the house. Wyatt stumbles out to the lawn. Wyatt poses in the yard and yells follow the buzzards. The lights on the front of the house turn red. Wyatt gets in the limo and asks the driver to take him to the arena. As the car pulls off, Wyatt sings “he’s got the whole world in his hands”. The House of Horrors Match Part Two: Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt Wyatt limps to the ring with his lantern. As the lights come up Orton is standing in the ring behind Wyatt. Orton hits Wyatt with a chair. Wyatt ends up on the outside of the ring. Orton sends Wyatt into the ring steps. Orton tosses Wyatt over the announce table. Orton hits his elevated DDT with Wyatt draped on the announce table. Orton hits Wyatt with the chair again before rolling Wyatt back into the ring. Orton calls for the RKO. The Bollywood Boys hit the ring and attack Orton. Orton dispatches both of them. Wyatt tries to hit sister Abigail but Orton reverses it and hit the RKO. Jinder Mahal attacks Orton from behind with the WWE title. Wyatt finally hits sister Abigail for the win. Winner- Bray Wyatt