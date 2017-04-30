WWE Payback Results: Matt & Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro & Sheamus for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships Matt and Cesaro lock up. Cesaro wraps Matt up with an arm bar. Matt reverses and lands a few punches. Jeff tags in and hits an ax handle off the top. Matt and Jeff work over Cesaro. Poetry in motion by the Hardyz. Matt rolls up Cesaro for a two count. Matt whips Cesaro into the rope but Cesaro levels him with a European uppercut. Sheamus tags in and hits a rolling senton on Matt. Cesaro is back in and hit a roaring European uppercut. Cesaro and Sheamus are taking turns beating down Matt. Matt reverses a body slam attempt by Sheamus into a tag to Jeff. Jeff crotch leg drops Sheamus. Jeff locks in an armbar but Sheamus launches Jeff out of the ring with one arm. Cesaro is back in and he picks up Jeff for a deadlift gut wrench suplex. Sheamus tags in and drops a knee of the top onto Jeff’s chest for a near fall. Jeff surprises Sheamus with a chin breaker. Before Jeff can tag in Matt Sheamus kicks Jeff in the face. Cesaro tags in and lands a leg drop off the top for a long two count. Sheamus is in and he lifts Jeff up and drops him down into the Irish curse back breaker. Cesaro gets in the ring but Jeff takes him and Sheamus out with the whisper in the wind. Reverse enziguri by Jeff before tagging in Matt. Matt slams Cesaro’s head into the turnbuckle over and over again. Running bulldog by Matt leads to a near fall. Middle rope elbow drop, followed by the side effect. Matt goes for the pin but Sheamus breaks it up. Matt misses a moonsault off the top. Springboard corkscrew European uppercut by Cesaro. Cesaro swings Matt, then locks in the sharpshooter. Matt tries to get to the ropes but he can’t reach. Jeff pushes the rope in so Matt can break the hold. Sheamus grabs Jeff and tosses him into the barricade. Matt goes up top but Cesaro lands a leaping European uppercut. Sheamus climbs up top and hits white noise off the top rope. Jeff breaks up the pin. Jeff tries to dive onto Cesaro on the outside but Cesaro catches him. Cesaro tries to toss Jeff into the crowd but Jeff reverses it and sends Cesaro into the crowd. Matt tries to hit the twist of fate on Sheamus. Sheamus turns it into a DDT. Jeff blind tags himself in. Sheamus power slams Matt and goes for a pin but Matt is no longer the legal man. Jeff dives off the top and swantons Sheamus and Matt at the same time. Jeff rolls over Sheamus and gets the pin. Winners and STILL Raw Tag Team Champions, The Hardy Boyz After the match, Cesaro and Sheamus shake Matt and Jeff’s hands and leave. Matt and Jeff celebrate in the ring. Cesaro reappears and pushes Jeff off the top rope. Sheamus and Cesaro beat down the Hardyz.