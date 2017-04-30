WWE Payback Results: Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns Before the bell rings Reigns starts punching Strowman. Strowman shrugs it off. Strowman rushes Reigns but Reigns pulls the top rope down, sending Strowman over the top rope. Reigns lands a clothesline Strowman off the ring steps. Reigns rolls back in the ring and is about to dive over the top but Strowman moves out of the way. Reigns attempts the drive by but Strowman catches Reigns in mid-air and tosses him into the barricade. Back in the ring Strowman stomps on Reigns. Strowman crushes Reigns in the corner. Strowman throws Reigns taped shoulder-first into the ring post. Strowman crushes Reigns into the ring steps. Strowman then grabs Reigns and tosses him into the ring steps. Strowman rolls Reigns back into the ring. Strowman knees Reigns in the gut before flooring him with a clothesline. Reigns kicks out at two. Strowman locks on a body vice. Reigns fights out of it. Strowman tries a running body block but Reigns moves out of the way. Reigns clotheslines Strowman. Reigns picks up Strowman and hits a Samoan drop for a 1.5 count. Corner clotheslines by Reigns. Reigns clotheslines Strowman over the top rope but ends up falling to the outside with him. Strowman pushes Reigns to the other side of the apron. Reigns runs in and hits the drive by. Reigns calls for a spear. Strowman reverses it and picks up Reigns. Reigns reverses that and forces Strowman face first into the ring post. Reigns whips Strowman head first into the ring post. Strowman manages to break the count. Reigns hits the ropes and spears Strowman. Strowman kicks out! Reigns calls for another spear. Strowman gets a boot up. Strowman picks up Reigns in an Argentine backbreaker. Reigns wiggles off Strowman’s shoulder and hits two Superman punches. Reigns hits the ropes for another spear but Strowman flapjacks Reigns into the head and arm triangle. Strowman turns that hold into the running power slam. Reigns somehow kicks out! Strowman is flabbergasted. Strowman picks up Reigns and power slams him again. Reigns is done. Winner- Braun Strowman