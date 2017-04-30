The following are results from this weekend’s WWE NXT live event in Southaven, Mississippi. NXT Southaven Live Event Results

April 29, 2017 1. No Way Jose def. Eric Young 2. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa (DIY) vs. Alexander Wolfe & Killer Dain (Sanity) 3. Daria Berenato def. Aliyah 4. Hideo Itami def. Andrade Cien Almas 5. Dylan Miley def. Patrick Clark 6. Aleister Black def. Cesar Bononi 7. Asuka & Ruby Riot def. Peyton Royce & Billie Kay. This was it – the big 174 – the match in which Asuka officially passes Goldberg’s legendary record of 173 consecutive matches without being pinned or submitting. Of course that’s the inflated number used by WWE and WCW. Asuka technically passed the legitimate number of 155 matches several weeks ago. 8. Bobby Roode def. Tye Dillinger to retain the NXT Championship