The following are results from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event in Orlando, Florida.

NXT Orlando Live Event Results

April 29, 2017

1. Jeet Rama def. Wesley Blake via disqualification. Steve Cutler attacked Rama and the two heels beat him down after the match.

2. Lana def. Sarah Bridges

3. Babatunde Aiyegbusi def. Brennan Williams. I’d wager a guess that Babatunde Aiyegbusi, the former football player and Minnesota Vikings prospect, is getting a name change at some point.

4. Oney Lorcan def. Adrian Jaude

5. Buddy Murphy & Jeet Rama def. Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler. This was the payoff to the opening match, with Rama coming back out to complain about being attacked. Murphy made the save and a tag team match broke out.

6. Mandy Rose def. Liv Morgan

7. Otis Dozovic & Tucker Knight (Heavy Machinery) def. Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford

8. Kassius Ohno def. Riddick Moss