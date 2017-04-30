Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling begin their annual combined U.S. tour WAR OF THE WORLDS next week.

The tour kicks off with two live events in Toronto (5/7) and Dearborn, Michigan (5/10), culminating in the WAR OF THE WORLDS IPPV (5/12) live from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. They will also be holding an ROH television taping event in Philadelphia (5/14) featuring New Japan stars.

Below is the most recent match card for the IPPV on May 12th:

ROH World Championship

Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Jay Lethal

ROH Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI

ROH World TV Championship

Marty Scurll (c) vs. Matt Sydal

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Adam Cole

Jay White vs. Will Ospreay

ROH 6-Man Tag Team Championships

Bully Ray & The Briscoe (c) vs. Roppongi Vice & Hirooki Goto

Also confirmed for the tour is Kenny Omega, Los Ingobernables de Japon members EVIL and Sanada, as well as Dalton Castle, Gedo, KUSHIDA, Matt Taven, Kazarian, Shane Taylor, Punishment Martinez, War Machine, and Silas Young.

For those interested, the tour will in no way limit any upcoming New Japan Pro Wrestling events. Those booked will be flying out after the New Japan Road event on 5/5 and other than a Lion’s Gate show with the current developmental prospects, there’s nothing on the schedule until the Best of the Super Juniors tournament kicks off on 5/17.