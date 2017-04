WWE Fury WWE has posted the following WWE Fury video featuring 17 headbutts. You can watch the video below: Kurt Angle Interview Kurt Angle spoke with Addiction Professional recently to talk about the WWE’s wellness policy and getting. You can read his comments on the wellness policy below: Listen: Dr. Harold Jonas Talks Working with Kurt Angle On The Anglestrong App “WWE has a great wellness policy now. You have to pass physicals through WWE doctors, not your own,” Angle says. “But back then, I was convincing my doctor to get me back as soon as possible. As long as you were cleared by a doctor in 2003, WWE was OK with it. Now, they have their own doctors you have to go through. I rushed back in there long before I should have. That was my own fault, talking my doctor into clearing me.”