Xavier Woods Drafted To The Dallas Cowboys?, Kevin Owens Added To Smackdown Live House Show

Xavier Woods Drafted To Dallas Cowboys With the 191st pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys select, Xavier Woods. Woods is a defensive back from Louisiana Tech, but WWE’s Xavier Woods had some fun with it. He responded on twitter saying that he has been drafted but will still be on Smackdown Live. Also, there was a player named Mike Tyson that was drafted as well. You can see Wood’s tweet below: I JUST GOT DRAFTED TO THE COWBOYS! Still coming to #SmackdownLive tho, and running @UpUpDwnDwn#TripleLifepic.twitter.com/rYjUCx4Yim — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 29, 2017 Seahawks drafted safety Mike Tyson, Cowboys drafted safety Xavier Woods. So there’s that. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2017 Kevin Owens Added To Live Event Kevin Owens has been added to tomorrow’s live event in Stockton, California. Owens was moved from Raw to Smackdown in the Superstar Shakeup and will defend his US Title tonight against Chris Jericho at WWE Payback. You can see Owens’ tweet below: Dear Stockton, CA,

I just got added to the #SDLive show on Monday. Congratulations! You know what to do.

https://t.co/JBgCHmcxCi — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) April 29, 2017