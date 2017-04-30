Potential Spoilers On House Of Horrors Match, Jeff And Matt Hardy’s Final Indie Appearance (Video)

House of Horrors Match Details

According to PWInsider, part of the house of horrors match at WWE Payback has been filmed. PWInsider is reporting that there has been material filmed for the match. This includes brawling in different “spooky” rooms. Then Bray Wyatt leaves the area in the car that Randy Orton arrived in.

PWInsider was unable to get an answer on how the match will end, but it seems that the match will finished inside the arena. The house of horrors match will take place tonight at WWE Payback and WZ will have live coverage of the event.

Matt and Jeff’s Final Indie Appearance

Highspots has posted the following video of Jeff and Matt Hardy’s final indie appearance at Pro Wrestling South in Bristol, Tennessee. As noted, WWE let the Hardys fulfill their scheduled events. You can watch the video below: