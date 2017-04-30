Possible Spoilers* Smart Money Betting Odds For WWE Payback

“Smart Money” Betting Odds For WWE Payback Bet Wrestling has posted the up to the minute betting odds for WWE Payback tonight. The Hardys and Bray Wyatt are heavily favored in their matches. While Kevin Owens was a heavy favorite early on, it seems that Chris Jericho now has the slight advantage. You can read the full “smart money” betting odds below: Roman Reigns -1990 vs Braun Strowman -5960 WWE United States Championship

Kevin Owens(c) +2750 vs Chris Jericho -9250 WWE Women’s Championship

Bayley(c) +1500 vs Alexa Bliss -4500 WWE Tag Team Championship

The Hardy Boyz -13500 vs Cesaro and Sheamus +3500 WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville -9250 vs Austin Aries +2750 House of Horrors Match

Randy Orton +3500 vs Bray Wyatt -13500 Seth Rollins -7500 vs Samoa Joe +2500 Preshow Match

Enzo Amore and Big Cass -7500 vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson +2500