Possible Spoilers* Smart Money Betting Odds For WWE Payback

“Smart Money” Betting Odds For WWE Payback
Bet Wrestling has posted the up to the minute betting odds for WWE Payback tonight. The Hardys and Bray Wyatt are heavily favored in their matches. While Kevin Owens was a heavy favorite early on, it seems that Chris Jericho now has the slight advantage. You can read the full “smart money” betting odds below:
Roman Reigns -1990 vs Braun Strowman -5960
WWE United States Championship
WWE Women’s Championship
WWE Tag Team Championship
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
House of Horrors Match
Seth Rollins -7500 vs Samoa Joe +2500
Preshow Match
