Possible Spoilers* Smart Money Betting Odds For WWE Payback

"Smart Money" Betting Odds For WWE Payback

“Smart Money” Betting Odds For WWE Payback

Bet Wrestling has posted the up to the minute betting odds for WWE Payback tonight. The Hardys and Bray Wyatt are heavily favored in their matches. While Kevin Owens was a heavy favorite early on, it seems that Chris Jericho now has the slight advantage. You can read the full “smart money” betting odds below:

Roman Reigns -1990 vs Braun Strowman -5960

WWE United States Championship
Kevin Owens(c) +2750 vs Chris Jericho -9250

WWE Women’s Championship
Bayley(c) +1500 vs Alexa Bliss -4500

WWE Tag Team Championship
The Hardy Boyz -13500 vs Cesaro and Sheamus +3500

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville -9250 vs Austin Aries +2750

House of Horrors Match
Randy Orton +3500 vs Bray Wyatt -13500

Seth Rollins -7500 vs Samoa Joe +2500

Preshow Match
Enzo Amore and Big Cass -7500 vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson +2500

