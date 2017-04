Charlotte Flair recently spoke with The Independent; you can read a few highlights below: Charlotte comments on the excitement of the transition to WWE Smackdown Live: “I’m excited – the first Monday I wasn’t on Raw was a little strange, but not in a bad way. The transition is exciting and I am looking forward to seeing what I can do on a different brand. Having new opponents re-energises us as talent as we’re not having to make new out of something that’s been the same every week. I have been wrestling Sasha Banks and Bayley [on Raw] for a year, especially Sasha – and I would never change those moments because we made magic – but it definitely gives me things to look forward to. I’ve never faced Carmella or had a one-on-one match with Tamina, and I recently had my first match ever with Naomi. The opportunities to interact are awesome.” Jim Ross Says Charlotte Could Be The Hulk Hogan Of WWE’s Women’s Division, Talks Jinder Mahal Possibly Winning The WWE Title Charlotte comments on the pressures of the women’s division being in the spotlight in WWE: “You don’t want to get complacent and just accept things – just because we’ve had those moments and we have come so far, you don’t want to ever take that for granted because the moment you do, it can all go away. It takes us collectively all staying on our toes and working as hard as we can to continue getting those opportunities, and for me it adds an element of pressure if you’re the main event or if we are headlining a pay-per-view. That pressure is still on and you feel it – I know I do, continuously, but it’s a good kind of pressure.”