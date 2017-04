Christopher Daniels As noted, Christopher Daniels recently spoke with CityPages.com in advance of Ring of Honor’s Masters of the Craft event in Hopkins, Minnesota. Daniels commented on being around for ROH’s inception and how the company has changed: “Ring of Honor used to be more about a certain style of wrestling,” says Daniels. “Now it has become more about interesting characters and telling compelling stories that people can get invested in.” “You can’t always have stories with 15 years of history like mine. But by having the ability to really find who you are as a performer? It makes the guys happier to do their job — and it shows. This is a hard job, because it is so physical and grueling. But you should enjoy it. And if it becomes a job, it’s probably time to stop doing it.” WWE Payback The following video features Alexa Bliss sharing her thoughts on tonight’s title match as she arrives in San Jose for WWE Payback:

