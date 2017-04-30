Booker T Praises Alexa Bliss, Talks Jericho’s Latest WWE Run, WWE Payback, Braun Strowman Comments On Payback Match

Heated Conversations The above video features a clip from Booker T’s ‘Heated Conversations’ show, with Booker making some predictions for WWE Payback, as well as critiquing Chris Jericho’s current WWE run, Alexa Bliss’ potential in 2017 and more. You can read a few transcribed excerpts below, and watch the full clip in the above player: Booker T praises Alexa Bliss: Bliss takes over the room when she walks in. It’s amazing how something that small, something in that small of a package can be that dynamite. I’m talking about C-4, you know what I mean? Something that can just blow up the whole building. That’s what Alexa Bliss is; she comes in and she puts herself out there and she’s willing to take it, the crowd can give her everything that they can give and she can take it. But, she’s won’t just take it, she’s going to throw something back right at them and make them go ‘wow’. You tend to want to cheer for Alexa Bliss just because she is something truly special, she really is. Finn Balor Segment At WWE Payback, Kickoff Match Confirmed, Booker T Comments On Mauro Ranallo’s WWE Departure (Video) Braun Strowman Braun Strowman posted the following photo and caption to hype tonight’s WWE Payback match against Roman Reigns:

I end this tonight!!!!! #PayBack #monsteramongmen #wargod #wwe A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on Apr 30, 2017 at 10:05am PDT