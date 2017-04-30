First Look Inside The House Of Horrors, Roman Reigns Comments On Payback, Nikki Bella Congratulates Zack Ryder

House of Horrors

WWE posted the following photo, teasing tonight’s House of Horrors match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt:

WWE Payback

Roman Reigns posted the following Tweet in advance of tonight’s WWE Payback match against Braun Strowman:

Woo Woo Woo

Nikki Bella posted the following video, congratulating Zack Ryder on his ten years with WWE.

Ryder and former partner Curt Hawkins debuted on the main WWE roster with the ECW brand, competing as The Major Brothers in their win over Matt Striker and Marcus Cor Von.

