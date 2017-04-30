Bayley Comes Home, Comments On Her History w/ People Like Alexa Bliss, Seth Rollins Gets Emotional Before Payback (Videos)

Seth Rollins The above video features Seth Rollins commenting on WWE Payback, saying tonight is very personal for him because Samoa Joe almost ended his career. Rollins thanks the fans for support, and says he’s going to go out and kick Joe in the teeth and knee him in the face to get the job done. Rollins says the Bay Area is very special to him, and mentions cashing in Money In The Bank and how coming back to the area is important to him. WWE Payback Bayley the following videos feature WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley arriving at the SAP Center in her hometown of San Jose before tonight’s WWE Payback pay-per-view. Bayley talks about her feelings of coming home as champion, saying she is not used to being backstage in San Jose and shares some of her own fan memories. Bayley comments on Alexa Bliss saying she will embarrass her in her hometown, and she says she’s used to dealing with people who need to put people down, and says a win at home will be that much sweeter. Bayley also goes and meets some of the fans waiting at the entrance of the venue. Related: Christopher Daniels Comments On ROH’s Evolution, Alexa Bliss Looks To Make History In Bayley’s Hometown (Video)