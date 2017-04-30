Hardy Boyz Literally Broken at Payback It was a rough night of action for Matt and Jeff Hardy at WWE Payback this Sunday, as both the brothers were quite literally “broken” at the hands of Sheamus and Cesaro. While the Hardy Boyz managed to retain their WWE Raw Tag Team Championships, neither left the bout in one piece. Jeff Hardy, the former world champion, actually lost a tooth during the match, believed to be the work of a stiff kick from Sheamus early on. And after a post-match brawl that saw the defeated challengers angrily attacking the Hardyz, brother Matt was left bleeding from the face, with one of his eyes sustaining heavy damage. Alexa Bliss Wins Women’s Title Alexa Bliss defeated the hometown girl Bayley to become the new WWE Raw Women’s Champion at Payback. After escaping a submission hold, throwing Bayley face first into a ring post, Bliss hit her signature snap DDT to pick up the win, becoming the first person in history to win both the Raw and Smackdown Women’s titles. To be fair, the accolade is slightly less impressive when you factor in that the Smackdown brand’s title has only been in existence since September. The Raw title is only a little over a year old as well, introduced at WrestleMania 32, and has already changed hands eight times since Charlotte became the inaugural champion.