Smackdown Live Superstars Invade WWE Payback During House of Horrors Match

Smackdown Live stars Jinder Mahal and the Bollywood Boys invaded this weekend’s WWE Payback event, assaulting WWE World Champion Randy Orton at the tail end of his match with Bray Wyatt. Orton and Wyatt started the night inside a dilapidated house that the “Eater of Worlds” referred to as his House of Horrors. The two brawled around the structure, throwing each other through walls, into appliances, and seemingly came to an end when Wyatt dropped a full-sized refrigerator on his opponent. The segment was pre-taped much like the Broken Hardyz segments on Impact Wrestling, including background music, albeit it without any magical bodies of water or firework displays. Later in the night, Bray Wyatt made his way back to the arena and out to the ring, but was attacked by Randy Orton, continuing the bout. While “The Viper” looked to have the win in his possession, he was blindsided by Jinder Mahal and his lackeys, Sunil and Samir Singh, better known as the Bollywood Boyz. Orton will face Mahal for the WWE World Championship, which he has stolen and remains in possession of, at the upcoming WWE Backlash pay-per-view on May 21st.