Shinsuke Nakamura’s Main Roster In-Ring Debut Confirmed, Jeff Hardy Receives Medical Attention After WWE Payback (Video)

Nakamura’s Main Roster Debut Confirmed

Michael Cole confirmed during tonight’s WWE Payback pay-per-view that Smackdown Live star Shinsuke Nakamura will make his main roster in-ring debut at WWE Backlash, live from Chicago on May 21st. Nakamura will most likely be facing Dolph Ziggler, who he has clashed with multiple times on the blue brand since joining the roster after WrestleMania 33.

Jeff Hardy Receives Medical Attention

As we reported earlier tonight, Jeff Hardy lost a tooth at the hands (or feet, rather) of Sheamus during their Raw Tag Team Championship match at WWE Payback. In the video below, the Charismatic Enigma receives medical attention after the bout, with the WWE doctor examining him for further damaage.

Outside of some obvious pain, it looks like the rest of Hardy’s teeth are fine, and he’ll have to meet with a dentist to discuss possible options for the missing tooth, which they actually managed to find!