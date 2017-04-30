Reigns & Strowman Continues After WWE Payback The war between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns continued after WWE Payback went off the air Sunday night. Medics and officials assisted Reigns to the back after their match, which ended with him beaten and heavily damaged in the ring, seemingly coughing up blood from a possible injury. Before Roman could enter an ambulance, the “Monster Among Men” returned once again to attack him, but Reigns managed to leap out of the way at the last minute, sending Strowman crashing through the ambulance door. Sheamus Has “Broken” Twitter Exchange WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Sheamus sent out an interesting tweet after his tag team match against The Hardy Boyz at Sunday night’s WWE Payback event. The bout was notable in that not only did Sheamus legitimately knock out one of Jeff Hardy’s teeth and bloody up his brother Matt, but he and Cesaro officially turned heel, attacking the champions after losing their title match. The Celtic Warrior sent out a “BROKEN” message to the Hardyz after the show concluded, prompting Matt to respond in kind: Toothless & BROKEN. Tonight was DELIGHTFUL. #WWEPayback. — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 1, 2017 You OBSOLETE HERETICS have no idea what you’ve just done. https://t.co/lORPikO3uC — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 1, 2017 An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, you MUNDANE MULE from Ireland. I WILL EAT YOU. https://t.co/pGISYFJFfb — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 1, 2017