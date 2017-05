Sean Waltman did not appear as scheduled at yesterday’s IPW event in The U.K. Waltman was supposed to land in the U.K. on Saturday, but when he never arrived the promotion stated that no one had heard from him. IPW posted the following statement on Facebook: “He was scheduled to land in the UK on Saturday at 2pm, but 12 hours later and nobody has heard from him. We wish Sean well and hope he is safe. Sometimes you do everything you can but it’s completely out of our hands.” Kevin Undergaro, the co-host of “The Tomorrow Show”, posted the following update, noting Waltman is okay: Everyone askin about r @TheTomorrowShow cohost & most imp r friend @TheRealXPac. We spoke. He’a dealing w-issues but IS ok. He’ll speak soon pic.twitter.com/USoqapKFyJ — keven undergaro (@undergaro) April 30, 2017