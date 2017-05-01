Sting Gets Involved in a Match (Photos), Rumored Stipulation for Reigns vs Strowman at WWE Extreme Rules, Rollins on Payback Win (Video)

Seth Rollins on Beating Samoa Joe WWE has released the above Payback fallout video, featuring Seth Rollins talking about his WWE Payback win. Rollins says a win is a win but that’s not really the way he wanted to come out of the match. He admits his knee is a little banged up and says Joe’s onslaught was unstoppable, but the win felt good. Rumored Stipulation for Reigns vs Strowman at WWE Extreme Rules It appears as of the Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman feud is not over following WWE Payback, as Strowman attacked Reigns on Raw Talk which took place after the PPV. According to Sportskeeda, Reigns vs Braun Strowman in an Ambulance Match is currently penciled in for WWE Extreme Rules, which takes place on June 4th in Philadelphia. Sting Gets Involved in a Match (Photos) WWE Hall of Famer Sting made an appearance at QPW’s Super Slam event in Qatar this past Friday night. Sting did not wrestle a match, but he interfered in Brian Cage vs Alofa bout, as seen below: Sting interfere to help Brian Cage pic.twitter.com/n7vg7e0iR4 — QPW (@QPWrestling) April 29, 2017 Amazing wrestling event at #doha. I had so much fun! Thank you @QPWrestling ! pic.twitter.com/gQ0qvUWN8b — Florence Meyer (@florencemeyer) April 28, 2017 Thanks @Sting to met my brother Abdullah and make his dream came true #stinger #sting #qatar #showtime #qpw pic.twitter.com/8vMs1NnTag — Hashem Alsada (@HashemAlsada92) April 29, 2017