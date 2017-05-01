Roman Reigns – WWE Payback Stat, Alexa Bliss’ First Photoshoot as Champion (Video), Payback Rematch on WWE Raw Tonight?

Roman Reigns – WWE Payback Stat Despite losing his match at WWE Payback, Roman Reigns set a record as he became the only WWE Superstar to have a match at each of the 5 Payback events since the show’s inception in 2013. Reigns teamed with Seth Rollins to retain the WWETag Team Titles over Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton in 2013, teamed with Rollins and Dean Ambrose to defeat Triple H, Batista and Randy Orton in 2014, lost a Fatal 4 Way for the WWE World Heavyweight Title with Ambrose and Orton to Rollins in 2015 and defended the title against AJ Styles in 2016. Payback Rematch on WWE Raw Tonight? Karl Anderson posted the following on Twitter, teasing a rematch on Raw tonight, after him and Luke Gallows lost to Enzo Amore and Big Cass on the WWE Payback Kickoff show last night: Enzo n Cass got lucky.

Sacramento, California for #RawisWar…

We are coming.. — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) May 1, 2017 Alexa Bliss’ First Photoshoot as Champion WWE has released the following video, featuring Alexa Bliss’ first photoshoot as the new Raw Women’s Champion. As noted, last night Bliss made WWE history as she is the first woman to hold both the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Titles: