Where Was the “House of Horrors” Home Actually Located?, Real Estate News on the House, Alexa Bliss Makes History, Talks PPV Win (Video)

Where Was the “House of Horrors” Home Actually Located? As seen at WWE Payback last night, Bray Wyatt defeated Randy Orton in the first ever House of Horrors match. The match began with pre-recorded footage from a house in Richmond, Missouri off Highway Business 10. According to Movoto.com, the home was a $36,000 house, and you can check out the listing at this link. The bout finished more than 1,800 miles away from the “House of Horrors” set, inside the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. Alexa Bliss Makes History, Talks PPV Win With her WWE Raw Title win at Payback last night, Alexa Bliss became the first Woman in WWE to win the Smackdown and Raw Women’s Titles. In related news, below is a video featuring Bliss appearing on “Raw Talk” following last night’s Payback PPV. During the appearance, Bliss says she did exactly what she said she would do, which is put an end to Bayley’s “fairytale” story: .@AlexaBliss_WWE did EXACTLY what she said she was going to do… DEFEAT @itsbayleywwe and MAKE HISTORY at #WWEPayback! #RAWTalk pic.twitter.com/RwKix8qN2O — WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017