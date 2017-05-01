Hulk Hogan Says He Wants to Join Bullet Club, Title Match on WWE Raw Tonight, Strowman Comments on Defeating Reigns

Hulk Hogan Says He Wants to Join Bullet Club

Hulk Hogan appeared at a signing over the weekend for “Frank and Sons” in Southern California’s City of Industry and an attendee asked Hogan if he would ever join the Bullet Club, reports Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Hulk responded by saying “I would love to be in The Bullet Club. I’d love to be the OG for The Bullet Club. Teach dem boys how to really get corrupt!”

Earlier this year, The Elite took part in YouTube Q&A and said Hulk Hogan and CM Punk are the only wrestlers left that they would probably let into the group.

Title Match on WWE Raw Tonight

R-Truth and Goldust appeared on last night’s WWE Payback Kickoff show, and issued a challenge to the winners of the Raw Tag Team match at the PPV. So tonight’s Raw will feature Golden Truth challenging The Hardys for the WWE Raw Team Titles.

Strowman Comments on Defeating Reigns

After defeating Roman Reigns last night at WWE Payback, Braun Strowman Tweeted the following: