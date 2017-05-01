Impact Wrestling Star Appears at The Emmy Awards (Photos), Former WWE Tag Team Champion Wins Gold (Video), Linda McMahon – Trump Photo

Former WWE Tag Champion Wins Gold

As seen in the video above, 2 time WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree celebrated in his dressing room after defeating HANNIBAL “The Death Dealer” for the Canadian Heavyweight Championship on April 29th at the O’Leary Sports Rink in Prince Edward Island Canada.

HANNIBAL, who beat Dupree the night before in Souris, PEI, will get a Championship rematch inside of an MMA cage May 13th in Smiths Falls ON.

Linda McMahon – Trump Photo

Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon recently met with Donald Trump as seen in the photo below:

SBA head Linda McMahon meets with President Donald Trump A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on May 1, 2017 at 4:47am PDT

Impact Wrestling Star Appears at The Emmy Awards

CBS Big Brother Legend, 2x IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champion, and former ESPN Host Jessie Godderz was on the Red Carpet last night at The Daytime Emmy Awards representing another one of his TV shows, “Tainted Dreams”, on Amazon.

The annual star-studded event was held at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, CA, and “Tainted Dreams” received 5 Daytime Emmy Award nominations in its very first season:

Godderz is also in the process of completing his debut single with 98 Degrees member Jeff Timmons called “The Girl Is With Me”:

Just heard a rough cut of my DEBUT SINGLE w/LEGENDARY SUPERSTAR @JeffTimmons of 98 Degrees & I’m STOKED!! Hope U like it!#TheGirlIsWithMe pic.twitter.com/DiBjit4ORD — Mr. PEC-Tacular™ (@MrPEC_Tacular) April 13, 2017

The song is expected to be released this summer when CBS’ Big Brother and POP’s Big Brother After Dark are in full swing. Godderz also announced that he’s going to be part of a brand new project in the coming weeks but has yet to release further details.