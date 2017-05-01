WWE Previews AJ Styles vs Chris Jericho, Updated WWE Backlash PPV Match Card

WWE.com updated the match card for the WWE Backlash pay-per-view, and have a preview for new United States Champion Chris Jericho defending against AJ Styles.
Styles was always scheduled to face the winner of last night’s title match at WWE Payback, but it is speculated that Jericho will drop the title before then. It was previously reported that Jericho will be taking some time away from WWE to tour with his band Fozzy, and his last advertised WWE date is tonight’s RAW.
There’s always the possibility that Jericho remains on WWE TV somehow (everyone ‘knew’ he losing at WWE Payback), but Fozzy is scheduled for shows on May 9th in Louisville, KY, and May 23rd in Flint, MI. Additionally, Fozzy is scheduled to perform in Morgantown, WV on May 21st, which is the same night as WWE Backlash in Chicago.
The following matches are confirmed for WWE Backlash:
Randy Orton (c) versus Jinder MahalSmackdown Tag Team Championship
The Usos (c) versus Breezango
WWE United States Championship
Shinsuke Nakamura will make his in-ring debut
