WWE Previews AJ Styles vs Chris Jericho, Updated WWE Backlash PPV Match Card

WWE.com updated the match card for the WWE Backlash pay-per-view, and have a preview for new United States Champion Chris Jericho defending against AJ Styles. After emerging victorious in his showdown against Kevin Owens at WWE Payback, Chris Jericho will now put his United States Championship on the line against AJ Styles at WWE Backlash on May 21. The Phenomenal One secured his United States Title opportunity by overcoming Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn in an explosive Triple Threat Match on the April 11 edition of SmackDown LIVE, once again showing exactly why he arguably built SmackDown LIVE into the powerhouse brand it has become over the past year. But that establishment is now being threatened by an all-out invasion. Thanks to the Superstar Shake-up, Kevin Owens brought the United States Title to Tuesday nights, but Jericho captured the title with a victory over “The New Face of America” at WWE Payback that brought him to the blue brand as well. And now that The Ayatollah of Rock ‘n’ Rolla is a member of Team Blue, he must know that his newly captured United States Champion is in immediate danger. As one of the best Superstars in the squared circle today, Styles is no doubt looking to add the illustrious prize to his incredible list of accolades. What will happen when AJ Styles challenges for the Jericho for the United States Title at WWE Backlash? Find out May 21 at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on the award-wining WWE Network. Styles was always scheduled to face the winner of last night’s title match at WWE Payback, but it is speculated that Jericho will drop the title before then. It was previously reported that Jericho will be taking some time away from WWE to tour with his band Fozzy, and his last advertised WWE date is tonight’s RAW. There’s always the possibility that Jericho remains on WWE TV somehow (everyone ‘knew’ he losing at WWE Payback), but Fozzy is scheduled for shows on May 9th in Louisville, KY, and May 23rd in Flint, MI. Additionally, Fozzy is scheduled to perform in Morgantown, WV on May 21st, which is the same night as WWE Backlash in Chicago. The following matches are confirmed for WWE Backlash: WWE Championship

Randy Orton (c) versus Jinder MahalSmackdown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) versus Breezango Randy Orton (c) versus Jinder MahalThe Usos (c) versus Breezango WWE United States Championship

Chris Jericho (c) versus AJ Styles Shinsuke Nakamura will make his in-ring debut