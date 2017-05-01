Kevin Nash Comments On X-Pac’s Whereabouts, Impact Wrestling Star Injured At Live Event On Sunday

LAX

Squared Circle Sirens is reporting new Impact Wrestling star Diamante (Angel Rose) suffered an injury at the Premiere Wrestling Xperience live event in Hickory, North Carolina yesterday.

Diamante, who recently debuted on Impact in the LAX stable, dislocated her elbow after she hit a frog splash in a mixed tag match against Pop Culture (Veda Scott and Jason Cade), and an EMT was called after the match. It’s expected that she will miss two or three weeks to heal up, which would still keep her in line to appear at the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Kevin Nash

Kevin Nash posted the following Tweet after reports suffered of Sean Waltman missing an appearance at this weekend’s IPW: UK event:

@TheRealXPac is great. Nothing to worry about. Love you Sean my brother. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) May 1, 2017

As noted earlier, IPW issued a statement and said they tried to contact Waltman, but his The Tomorrow Show co-host Keven Undergaro said he had since spoken with Waltman, and he was dealing with an undisclosed issue, but he was fine.

Update on Sean Waltman Reportedly Going Missing