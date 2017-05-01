Fozzy’s New Single ‘Judas’ Makes World Premiere (Audio), Scott Steiner Rips Into HHH & Stephanie Running WWE (Video)

Judas

Fozzy’s new single ‘Judas’ made its world premiere on last night’s episode of the BBC Radio 1 “Rock Show” with Daniel P. Carter.

You can listen to the track on the show starting at the 1:58:00 mark; click here to listen to the show. Judas will also air on Loudwire, Tuesday May 2nd, including the world premiere of the new music video at 10 am EST.

Related: Kurt Angle Says Goodbye to Chris Jericho After WWE Payback; Two More Names Added to the “List of Jericho” (Video)

Scott Steiner

The following video features Scott Steiner on the Nick’s Strength and Power show before a recent live event in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Steiner talks about the world of bodybuilding, his feelings on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon running WWE, and more (warning sensitive language):