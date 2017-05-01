WWE RAW Preview: Braun Strowman’s Unstoppable Run, Bliss’ History Making Win, WWE Payback Fallout

WWE.com posted the following quick hits preview for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, highlighting the fallout from last night’s Payback PPV and more:
– Braun Strowman rules Team Red
– Cesaro & Sheamus reach their boiling point
– There’s no room for “The A-Lister” in The Bálor Club
– Bliss celebrates a history-making win
– Hobbled Kingslayer stuns Samoa Joe
