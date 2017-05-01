WWE RAW Preview: Braun Strowman’s Unstoppable Run, Bliss’ History Making Win, WWE Payback Fallout

WWE.com posted the following quick hits preview for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, highlighting the fallout from last night’s Payback PPV and more: – Braun Strowman rules Team Red Roman Reigns was seemingly the only person who could end Braun Strowman’s onslaught, but The Big Dog was utterly demolished last night at WWE Payback. After The Monster Among Men pinned Reigns, the unsatisfied behemoth used the steel steps to horrifically assault The Big Dog. Reigns went into the bout with cracked ribs, a separated shoulder and internal injuries, but the post-match carnage certainly increased that damage. Even though The Big Dog fended off Strowman when the juggernaut attempted to continue the brutality on Raw Talk — tearing off an ambulance door in the process — there will be no stopping The Monster Among Men when he strikes next. How will Raw General Manager Kurt Angle respond to what transpired during and after last night’s main event, and what does the future hold for the injured Reigns? – Cesaro & Sheamus reach their boiling point – There’s no room for “The A-Lister” in The Bálor Club – Bliss celebrates a history-making win In Bayley’s hometown of San Jose, Calif., Alexa Bliss captured The Huggable One’s Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Payback to become the first competitor to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles, having already held the Team Blue title on two occasions. Last night’s win is one The Wicked Witch of WWE won’t soon forget, and she’ll set out to make sure the WWE Universe doesn’t forget it anytime soon, either. The “small but fierce” Bliss brings her newly won championship to Raw. How will she kick off her reign? – Hobbled Kingslayer stuns Samoa Joe Related: Sheamus & Matt Hardy Have “Broken” Twitter Exchange After Title Match, Braun Strowman Continues Assault on Reigns After WWE Payback (Video)