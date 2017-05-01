The Singh Brothers Comment On Attacking Randy Orton At WWE Payback, WWE Top Ten’s Fastest Singles Matches (Video)

WWE Payback

Following their appearance during the conclusion of the House of Horrors match at WWE Payback, the Singh Brothers posted the following on Twitter.

The Singhs attacked Orton on behalf of Jinder Mahal (who also made an appearance at the conclusion of the match), who will challenge Orton for the WWE Championship at WWE Backlash:

