Matt Hardy Fully “Broken” in Latest Tweets, Update on Chris Jericho’s Smackdown Status, Sheamus & Cesaro on Attacking The Hardys

Update on Chris Jericho’s Smackdown Status As noted, Chris Jericho will start touring with Fozzy this Friday in Virginia Beach. The band has shows scheduled for every Tuesday in May starting next week through May 30th, so at most he will be appearing on Smackdown twice this month. Matt Hardy Fully “Broken” in Latest Tweets Matt Hardy continues to be “Broken” on Twitter, as he Tweeted the following to Sheamus and Cesaro: An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, you MUNDANE MULE from Ireland. I WILL EAT YOU. https://t.co/pGISYFJFfb — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 1, 2017 This “sportsmanship” malarkey.. @WWECesaro & @WWESheamus.. It’s OVAH! pic.twitter.com/er6VxbkzUP — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 1, 2017 Sheamus & Cesaro on Why They Attacked The Hardys In related news, below is footage of Cesaro and Sheamus on “Raw Talk” last night. During the appearance, the team addresses attacking The Hardys at Payback last night, and said the “Honeymoon” is over for the brothers in WWE. Cesaro added that the past is the past, and they are the future of WWE, and it’s time to take back what is theirs: “The future is now. The past is in the past. Nobody, NOBODY CAN TOUCH US!” @WWECesaro and @WWESheamus are all confidence on #RAWTalk. pic.twitter.com/0UPlp3qfzo — WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017