Drew McIntyre – NXT Update, The Headbangers on What John Cena Said to Them When They Returned to WWE, Backstage WWE Payback Video

Drew McIntyre – NXT Update As noted, WWE NXT star Drew McIntyre finished up his independent wrestling bookings over the weekend. McIntyre will start working NXT live events this week on the West Coast, and his first event will be Thursday’s show in Phoenix, AZ. McIntyre is also booked for the NXT U.K. tour in June. Backstage Payback Video Below is slow motion footage of WWE Payback last night, including backstage footage of talents before and after their matches: The Headbangers on What John Cena Said to Them When They Returned to WWE Below is a preview of a new shoot interview series we are hosted by The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling for Primal Conflict Wrestling’s streaming service “PCW 24/7”. In the preview Mosh and Thrasher talk about John Cena’s welcome to them backstage at Smackdown last year. OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS for Fighting Words: Our first guests are former WWF World Tag Team Champions The Headbangers- Mosh & Thrasher. Hosted by Chad & Poz of the Two Man Power Trip, the ‘bangers discuss a ton of topics including, their origins, their time with Jim Cornette in SMW, their recent return to Smackdown Live, John Cena, and JBL/Bullying. This will be the first of many programs EXCLUSIVELY at PCW 24/7.