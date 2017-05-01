Drew McIntyre – NXT Update, The Headbangers on What John Cena Said to Them When They Returned to WWE, Backstage WWE Payback Video

Drew McIntyre – NXT Update
As noted, WWE NXT star Drew McIntyre finished up his independent wrestling bookings over the weekend. McIntyre will start working NXT live events this week on the West Coast, and his first event will be Thursday’s show in Phoenix, AZ. McIntyre is also booked for the NXT U.K. tour in June.
Backstage Payback Video
Below is slow motion footage of WWE Payback last night, including backstage footage of talents before and after their matches:
The Headbangers on What John Cena Said to Them When They Returned to WWE
Below is a preview of a new shoot interview series we are hosted by The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling for Primal Conflict Wrestling’s streaming service “PCW 24/7”. In the preview Mosh and Thrasher talk about John Cena’s welcome to them backstage at Smackdown last year.
