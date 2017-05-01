Billy Corgan to Purchase Legendary Wrestling Promotion

According to PWInsider.com, former TNA Wrestling President and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has agreed to purchase the legendary National Wrestling Alliance. Corgan’s deal would include him purchasing the NWA name, rights, trademarks as well as rights and possession of the NWA title belt.

No word yet on when Corgan will begin running the company or what plans he has in place for its numerous promotions and video on demand service.

