Heath Slater Responds to Fan Criticism of His WWE Status, Alexa Bliss Gets Title Plates (Video), WWE Star Possibly Returning on Raw

Heath Slater Responds to Fan Criticism of His WWE Status

A fan on Twitter voiced his frustration with Heath Slater’s status on WWE Smackdown, and the former Smackdown tag team Champion responded:

I think it’s sad that @HeathSlaterOMRB is again being relegated to the low budget end of the card. He’s got the chops to get over. — Darrin Coe, Ph.D. (@darrincoe) April 29, 2017

WWE Star Possibly Returning on Raw Tonight

WWE star Summer Rae, who has been off TV dealing with injury, Tweeted the following noting she is in Sacramento, the same city as WWE Raw tonight:

Alexa Bliss Gets Title Plates

Below is footage of Alexa Bliss getting her title plates installed following her win at WWE Payback: