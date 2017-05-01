Edge and Christian Talk to Kurt Angle, Preview Finn Balor’s “WWE 24” Special (Videos), Zack Ryder on 10 Years in WWE, Brie Bella Waiting to Give Birth

Nick Paglino
edge and christian

Zack Ryder on 10 Years in WWE

Zack Ryder Tweeted the following, as he celebrates 10 years with WWE:

Edge and Christian Talk to Kurt Angle

Below is a preview of tonight’s new “Table for 3”, featuring Kurt Angle, Edge and Christian:

Preview Finn Balor’s “WWE 24” Special

Below is a preview for the upcoming “WWE 24” special on Finn Balor:

Brie Bella Video

Brie Bella has posted the following video as she waits for the birth of her baby Birdie Joe Danielson. Brie’s due date was yesterday, and she says the doctor thinks the baby will arrive sometime this week:

