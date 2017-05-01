Edge Congratulates Zack Ryder

As noted, Zack Ryder is celebrating 10 years in WWE, and Edge has released the following video congratulating Ryder:

Tye Dillinger & Bobby Roode Have Hockey Brawl at NXT Live Event

WWE has released the following video, featuring Tye Dillinger and Bobby Roode engaging in a hockey brawl at a recent NXT Live Event:

Ciampa Talks Harley Race Advice

WWE has also released the following video featuring NXT star Tommaso Ciampa talking about legendary grappler Harley Race, and how Race’s advice changed Ciampa’s life: