Tye Dillinger & Bobby Roode Have Hockey Brawl at NXT Live Event, Ciampa on Harley Race Advice, Edge Congratulates Zack Ryder (Videos)

Nick Paglino
(Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images)

Edge Congratulates Zack Ryder

As noted, Zack Ryder is celebrating 10 years in WWE, and Edge has released the following video congratulating Ryder:

Tye Dillinger & Bobby Roode Have Hockey Brawl at NXT Live Event

WWE has released the following video, featuring Tye Dillinger and Bobby Roode engaging in a hockey brawl at a recent NXT Live Event:

Ciampa Talks Harley Race Advice

WWE has also released the following video featuring NXT star Tommaso Ciampa talking about legendary grappler Harley Race, and how Race’s advice changed Ciampa’s life:

