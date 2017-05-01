Tye Dillinger & Bobby Roode Have Hockey Brawl at NXT Live Event, Ciampa on Harley Race Advice, Edge Congratulates Zack Ryder (Videos)

Edge Congratulates Zack Ryder
As noted, Zack Ryder is celebrating 10 years in WWE, and Edge has released the following video congratulating Ryder:
Tye Dillinger & Bobby Roode Have Hockey Brawl at NXT Live Event
WWE has released the following video, featuring Tye Dillinger and Bobby Roode engaging in a hockey brawl at a recent NXT Live Event:
Ciampa Talks Harley Race Advice
WWE has also released the following video featuring NXT star Tommaso Ciampa talking about legendary grappler Harley Race, and how Race’s advice changed Ciampa’s life:
