Orton and Wyatt did their best. They committed to the situation.

It wasn’t their fault that I found wondering how the limousine driver found the ‘House of Horrors’ address on GPS. Could you pin the location for an Uber pickup? Was there a surcharge?

The finish of the match at least benefited a story moving forward by involving surprising No. 1 contender, Jinder Mahal. His attack on Orton was a highlight.

Moral of the story: “House of Horrors” will fall behind the “Boiler Room Brawl,” “Hollywood Backlot Brawl” and maybe even “Kennel From Hell” as some of WWE’s most forgettable concept match.

Oh By The Way…

● Chris Jericho, again the U.S. Champion, is enjoying his most memorable WWE run in a decade

● I like Sheamus. I like Cesaro. I don’t know if I like them as a heel tag team. Make me a believer, fellas.

● Solid tag match with The Hardy’s vs Cesaro and Sheamus, though. The age of “broken” will come soon enough.

● Speaking of broken, maybe Broken Bayley is needed. If we get an “aw shucks” promo on Monday Night RAW from her about losing in her hometown, then I’ll be looking to fast forwarding through it. Get angry, Bayley. Earn some respect from the audience.