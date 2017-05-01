WWE RAW Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

WWE RAW Results May 1st, 2017

In Ring Segment: The Raw Women's Division All of the superstars of the Raw women's division are in the ring. The ring is draped in a red carpet with a podium in the middle of the ring. Bayley looks extremely dejected. Alexa Bliss' music hits and she walks to the ring. Bliss thanks the women for comes out to the ring. Bliss notes that she realizes that some of them are only out there because Kurt Angle made them but still. Bliss says a lot of women come out here and referee to themselves as queen. For the first time in the history of the Raw women's division, there is finally a woman who deserves to be call queen. She is the only goddess of WWE. Last night she became the only women to hold both the Smackdown women's champion and the Raw women's champion. The referee just held up her hand as if she is just a regular champion. Bliss says she deserves a proper coronation. Bliss says she couldn't do this without her friends in the Raw Women's division. There are a few people she needs to thank. First: Mickie James. Bliss watched James when she was a kid and she was so inspirational. That is why Bliss brought her to Smackdown Live. Even though James' contemporaries Mae Young and the Fabulous Moolah are in a better place at lease she is still here. Next Sasha Banks. Bliss says Banks is a fantastic three-time women's champion. Bliss says she heard what Banks said about not knowing who Bliss is. Bliss says that Banks can call her the Women's champ and the person who pinned her to be where she is at. Banks tries to get in Bliss' face. Bliss accidentally bumps into Nia Jax.