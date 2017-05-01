When and Where House Of Horrors Was Filmed For WWE Payback, Vince McMahon’s Reaction to the Match

WZ has learned about some of the logistics in the House of Horrors match we saw air Sunday night at WWE Payback.

The portion of the match taking place inside the house was pre-taped. It was done so last week prior to RAW in Kansas City, MO.

The location of the house is in Richmond, MO and the house was on the market at the time. WWE paid the owner to allow them to film and do whatever to the house needed for the production.

You can see the description of the house from Zillow by clicking here.

WWE sources tell us while there were those in the company who were skeptical of how the match would be received by fans, but Vince McMahon was said to be pleased with how the segment turned out.

