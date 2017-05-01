Possible Triple Threat #1 Contenders Match on WWE Raw Tonight, Tag Team Match Announced, News on Chris Jericho’s Raw Status

Possible Triple Threat #1 Contenders Match on Raw Tonight

According to PWInsider.com, there are plans to determine a new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on Raw tonight. WWE has not announced a match but there was talk of doing Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. Brock Lesnar is not booked for WWE Raw tonight, but he will be defending the Universal Title at WWE Great Balls of Fire on July 9th in Dallas.

News on Chris Jericho’s Raw Status

PWInsider is also reporting that Chris Jericho is not backstage for Raw tonight. Jericho will make his WWE Smackdown Live return this Tuesday night.

Tag Team Match Announced

WWE has released the following video, featuring Mike Rome announcing Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss vs Sasha Banks and Bayley for Raw tonight: