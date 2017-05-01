Finn Balor Returns to Dublin in WWE 24 Preview, Drew McIntyre Announces Upcoming NXT Plans (Videos), William Regal Celebrates Milestone

Drew McIntyre Announces Upcoming WWE NXT Plans

Drew McIntyre released the following video, announcing to his hometown of Glasgow, Scotland, that he will be working the upcoming WWE UK tour taking place in June:

Ive been getting asked everyday if ill be part of the @wwenxt UK tour. I think this little clip shall provide you with that answer #NXTlive pic.twitter.com/RsUeqUL3TW — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 29, 2017

Finn Balor Returns to Dublin in WWE 24 Preview

WWE has released the following preview for the upcoming “WWE 24” special on Finn Balor, and it features Balor returning home to Dublin after suffering an injury:

William Regal Celebrates Milestone

William Regal Tweeted the following as he celebrates 34 years in the pro wrestling business: