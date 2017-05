WWE confirmed the following details for VIP ticket packages for NXT Takeover Chicago on May 20th on WWE Backlash weekend:

NXT Takeover: Chicago VIP Package Includes:

– VIP Suite seating during NXT TakeOver: Chicago at Allstate Arena

– Visits from NXT Superstars throughout the Show

– Photo Opportunities with NXT Superstars*

– Group Photo on entrance ramp*

– Backstage tour

– VIP Access to Merchandise Stand before doors open

*All Photos will be emailed to you following NXT Takeover: Chicago

** A WWE Representative will be in communication via email the week of May 15 to confirm your meeting point at AllState Arena. Please be sure to provide a valid email address at time of purchase.

*A LIMITED AMOUNT OF THESE PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE. GET THEM NOW!!*