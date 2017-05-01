Ring Of Honor Makes Change To War Of The Worlds NYC Main Event, Updated Event Card

Ring of Honor announced the World Championship match at ROH War of the Worlds will now feature Cody Rhodes and Jay Lethal challenging in a triple threat match.

It was previously announced that Cody would face the winner of the Christopher Daniels versus Matt Taven match on May 10th. Lethal won a fatal four way match on ROH TV against Jay White, Silas Young, and Hangman Page, earning a future title shot in the process. It was then determined that Lethal would be added to the NYC title match, making it a triple threat.

The following is the updated card for War of the Worlds in New York at the Hammerstein Ballroom on May 12th:

ROH World Championship

Daniels vs Taven winner (c) versus Jay Lethal versus Cody Rhodes

ROH World Television Championship

Marty Scurll (c) versus Matt Sydal

ROH World Tag Team Championship

Young Bucks (c) versus Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Bushi)

ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship

Chaos (Hirooki Goto & Roppongi Vice) versus Bully Ray & The Briscoes (c)

Hiroshi Tanahashi versus Adam Cole

Will Ospreay versus Jay White

War Machine versus Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL & Sanada) versus Search & Destroy

Frankie Kazarian versus Hangman Page